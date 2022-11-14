Congress says, J&K lost its identity under BJP rule

On Sunday, the Congress said Jammu and Kashmir had lost its identity under the BJP and urged people to join it in the fight for statehood restoration.

The party also chastised the Union Territory administration for failing to protect minorities in Kashmir.

It claimed that Kashmiri minorities and Jammu employees are being forced to serve in dangerous areas and are being denied their salaries.

‘BJP regime has destroyed Jammu and Kashmir in various spheres, as it lost its identity, status, right over jobs, lands, opportunities of trade and transport and business besides whatsoever selections and recruitment were done in the UT, witnessed corruption and scams,’ J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool wani said.

He claimed that people were exploited in the name of a bright future, price control, and two crore jobs created each year. Except for politics of hate and division, he said, all of their promises have fallen flat.

He claimed that Jammu and Kashmir was a historical state with much better living conditions than the rest of the country, but that it has now been pushed into a political quagmire.