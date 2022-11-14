Director SS Rajamouli confirms that ‘RRR’ will have a sequel

Even after ten months, the craze surrounding ‘RRR’ is yet to die down. The film, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, is one of the year’s most successful films.

Not only that, but the actioner has been nominated for an Oscar and was recently released in Japan, where it was a box office success.

Following the success of Part 1, Rajamouli appears to have confirmed that he intends to return with a sequel to Rise, Revolt, and Roar.

During a Chicago event, the director was asked about the possibility of a ‘RRR’ sequel, to which he replied that his father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad had already begun work on it.

‘I would absolutely love to I can’t reveal many details about it, but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films, including RRR, We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story,’ the director said.

Not only Rajamouli, but the film’s lead actor, Jr. NTR, has hinted that he has asked the director to move forward with the sequel.