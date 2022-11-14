Fatima Sana Shaikh discusses her experience with epilepsy and how she learned to manage it.

Active in social media, Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actress recently participated in an AMA [ask me anything] session with her fans. Dangal marked her Bollywood debut. The actress revealed something about her struggle with epilepsy during the session. The actress spoke at length about her sickness and responded to various questions from fans.

Fatima Sana Shaikh discussed how having epilepsy affects her career. The actress continued by explaining how she has come to live and work around it. The actress admitted that when she received her epilepsy diagnosis, she was preparing for the film Dangal.

‘Diagnosed while I was getting ready for Dangal. I had an episode and immediately went to the hospital to recover. When epilepsy is mentioned, what words come to mind? (Then I learned about a disease called epilepsy). was first denial (for five years). And now I know how to live, work, and enjoy it,’ she posted on Instagram.

I must proceed somewhat slowly, I mean. However, I am capable of doing anything. There are some strange and difficult days. That causes me to lag. But I’ve had the good fortune to work with people I’ve been dying to.

And despite that, I continue to be passionate about what I do and never waver from my commitment to giving it my all. It actually encourages and motivates me to work more, she continued.

The actress additionally steadfastly declined to divulge the epilepsy medications she uses. ‘I don’t want to mention the prescriptions I take. It’s not safe since I don’t want anyone to take my advice. You should follow your doctor’s instructions,’ said Fatima.

She will soon be seen acting alongside Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra in Sam Bahadur.