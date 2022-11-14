Foreign Portfolio Investment in equity markets surge to Rs 18,979 crore in November

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in the Indian equity markets this month. FPIs have invested around Rs 18,979 crore in the Indian equities during November 1-11. As per market experts, moderating trend in the US inflation and softening of the dollar are the main reason for this.

In October the net outflow of FPI was just Rs 8 crore and it was at Rs 7,624 crore in September. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net buyers in August to the tune of Rs 51,200 crore and nearly Rs 5,000 crore in July. Before that, foreign investors were net sellers in Indian equities for 9 months in a row which started in October last year. So far this year, the total outflow by FPIs in equities has reached Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

On the other hand, foreign investors pulled out Rs 2,784 crore from the debt market during November 1 to 11.