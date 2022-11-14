In Mumbai, blind elderly woman killed while resisting robbery attempt, two arrested

A 28-year-old man and a minor boy (15) were arrested by Mumbai Police for murdering a blind senior citizen while attempting to rob her in the Mahalaxmi area of South Mumbai.

Sharda Waghmare (65), the deceased, suffered a head injury that resulted in her death, according to police.

Sharda, who was homeless, was sleeping at her usual spot on the Mahalaxmi railway station when the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday. The visually impaired victim had a bag under her head that the accused attempted to take, but she resisted.

After a failed attempt, the accused, Shubham Choubey alias Pandit, and the minor fled the scene. They returned and pulled the bag, causing the lady to roll over and fall from the three-foot parapet. She died as a result of a head injury sustained during the incident.

Following this, police were informed of the incident, and a case was opened at the Agripada police station.