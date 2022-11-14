Indian Railways cancels 193 trains today: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways fully cancelled 147 trains and partially cancelled 46 trains today. These trains scheduled to depart today were cancelled due to bad weather conditions, maintenance and operational works. The cancellation will affect passengers travelling from cities like Pathankot, Bhopal, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Darbhanga, Ranchi, Sealdah, Howrah, New Delhi, Bhatinda, Azimganj, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Raipur, Bilaspur, Ahmedabad and many more.

Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Know how to check cancelled train List:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement