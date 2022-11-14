Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation launches medical tourism package: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced medical tourism package. Under the new package customers will get medical treatment packages at competitive prices.

Steps to avail this facility:

For availing the services, a customer has to log in to the IRCTC’s tourism portal — www.irctctourism.com/MedicalTourism.

Fill up a basic enquiry form about the details of the treatment needs.

Once the enquiry is generated, the IRCTC team will call up the customer and explain about the treatment options on the basis of convenience and budget.

India is considered as a hub of medical tourism. Approximately 6.97 lakh medical tourists visited India in 2019 for medical treatment.