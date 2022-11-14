Know how to activate PhonePe using Aadhaar Card

Mumbai: PhonePay is on the most used instant payment platforms in the country. It has more than 350 million registered users in the country. The platform allow users to access their bank accounts digitally at any time, along with a convenient UPI transaction process.

PhonePe is now allowing new users to complete UPI activation using an Aadhaar card and OTP authentication. It is the first UPI TPAP app which has rolled out the Aadhaar-based UPI onboarding process.

Now users can choose the Aadhaar card option on the PhonePe app for the onboarding process and enter the last six digits of their Aadhaar to begin the onboarding process.

Follow the steps given below to activate PhonePe using Aadhaar Card:

Open the PhonePe application on an Android or iOS device. If you don’t have the app, then download PhonePe from PlayStore or App Store.

Now, open the PhonePe application and add your mobile number, and then the One Time Password (OTP).

Go to the My Money page and then click on Payments methods.

Select your ‘Select your bank’ and click on the ‘Add New Bank Account’ option.

Now select the bank with which you want to set up your UPI and validate your phone number.

PhonePe will fetch your account details. It will link your account to UPI.

Then, move to set up UPI PIN. You have the option of entering your Debit/ATM card information or selecting the Aadhaar card option.

Enter the last six digits of the Aadhaar number. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Now, enter the OTP received and set up the UPI PIN. PhonePe UPI will be activated and ready to make payments.

Users will be able to access all UPI features, such as payments and balance checks, once the process is completed.