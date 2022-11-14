Madonna sparks another online outcry after posting a bizarre video of her licking water out of a dog bowl

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, has been posting some strange things on her social media platform. Madonna recently sparked yet another online uproar when she posted a bizarre video of herself licking water from a dog bowl.

The 60-year-old songstress is dressed in a green furry crop top, black sequin hotpants, and fishnet stockings in the new Instagram reel video. Madonna posed sensually and provocatively in the montage video.

The video begins with snaps of herself posing with a bike, a painting and a tree. More strange things can be seen as the video progresses. First, she can be seen posing sexually with some objects and last, you can see Madonna drinking water out of a pet’s bowl. The end has a little blurry effect.

Fans were quick to react to the video after viewing it.

One user labelled the video as embarrassing, saying, ‘It’s getting more and more embarrassing. It’s not easy to be your fan these days. You were an icon, but you’ve lost your style.’