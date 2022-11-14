Market Capitalization of 9 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 2.12 lakh crore

Mumbai: Market Capitalization (M-Cap) of 9 of top-10 companies gained by Rs 2,12,478.82 crore in last week. HDFC Bank and TCS were the top gainers and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) was the only loser in the market.

HDFC Bank added Rs 63,462.58 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 8,97,980.25 crore. Tata Consultancy Services’ valuation jumped Rs 36,517.34 crore to reach Rs 12,13,378.03 crore. The market valuation of HDFC advanced Rs 29,422.52 crore to Rs 4,81,818.83 crore and that of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 26,317.30 crore to Rs 17,80,206.22 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Infosys surge by Rs 23,626.96 crore to Rs 6,60,650.10 crore and Adani Enterprises gained by Rs 20,103.92 crore to Rs 4,56,992.25 crore. State Bank of India’s valuation increased by Rs 6,559.59 crore to Rs 5,36,458.41 crore and that of Bharti Airtel advanced by Rs 5,591.05 crore to Rs 4,59,773.28 crore.

The m-cap of ICICI Bank climbed by Rs 877.56 crore to Rs 6,32,192.05 crore. The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,912.07 crore to Rs 5,88,220.17 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries emerged as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.