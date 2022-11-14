Moderate intensity earthquake hits Punjab

Amritsar: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Amritsar in Punjab today. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was 145km WNW of Amritsar at a depth of 120 Km. There is no immediate report of causality, injury or damage to property.

Earlier on Saturday evening, an earthquake hit Delhi-NCR at around 8 pm. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.