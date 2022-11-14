Nine girl inmates, including POCSO survivors, goes missing from private shelter home in Kottayam

Kottayam: Nine girl inmates went missing from a private shelter home at Manganam in Kottayam. The authorities found that the girls were missing at around 5.30 am on Monday. The shelter home, run by NGO Mahila Samakhya, is accredited under the State Social Justice Department and the Child Welfare Committee.

The missing girls include those who arrived at the shelter home following family issues and POCSO cases. Over 12 girls were residing here. The authorities discovered that the girls were missing on reaching their rooms to awake them at 5.30 am. Police said they have registered a case and an investigation was on to find the missing girls.

Police said the inmates were housed in the shelter upon the direction from the CWC. ‘The girls were protesting for the past few days saying they wanted to leave the shelter home. But they cannot be allowed to leave as it requires special permission from the CWC, the court. However, they were found missing in the morning’, the senior official said.