Partha Chatterjee’s judicial remand extended till November 28 in connection with school job scam

A special CBI court in Kolkata denied bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and others in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, sending them to judicial remand for another two weeks until November 28.

Former WBSSC chairman and former vice-chancellor of the University of North Bengal, Subiresh Bhattacharya, former convener of the West Bengal School Service Commission’s (WBSSC) screening committee, SP Sinha, and others were also placed in judicial custody for the same period.

A lower court in Kolkata extended Chatterjee’s judicial custody until November 14 for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam.

In his bail application, Chatterjee’s counsel argued that because the investigation is still in its early stages, the former West Bengal education minister should remain in judicial custody.

The counsel also questioned the justification, claiming that the investigation was still in its early stages despite the fact that his client had been in judicial custody for 99 days.

On July 23, the ED arrested Chatterjee in connection with its investigation into alleged money laundering in the recruitment scam. On a court order, the CBI later took him into custody for questioning.