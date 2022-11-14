Pinarayi scripts new record; becomes longest serving Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Scripting another major record, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has become the first person to serve as chief minister of the state continuously for the longest period of time.

With the new accomplishment, Pinarayi has broken the record of former Chief Minister C Achutha Menon, who had remained in office for 2364 consecutive days. He was the chief minister of the state from October 4, 1970 till March 25, 1977. Pinarayi Vijayan took oath as chief minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016. He was re-elected for a second term in 2021. On November 14, 2022, the leader shall complete his 2364th day in office.

The LDF rose to power with a total of 91 seats in the 2016 assembly polls. Pinarayi was also the caretaker chief minister for 17 days before the second LDF government came to power.