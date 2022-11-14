Publisher of late singer Aaron Carter’s memoir decides to postpone the release date, following the backlash

The publisher of late singer Aaron Carter’s memoir has decided to postpone the release date due to the backlash. Ballast Books announced a few days after Aaron’s death that they would publish the late singer’s incomplete autobiography, titled ‘Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life,’ on November 15.

Following a massive backlash from Aaron’s representatives, including his ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff, the publishers have reversed their decision.

In a statement released by the attorney Scott Atherton, who represents the agency and author Andy Symonds, they wrote, ‘Out of respect for the Carter family, my client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time. Mr Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son and a friend to many still grieving for him.’

‘Public attention has recently focused on a small number of interactions during Mr. Carter’s early years,’ the lawyer said in the statement.

‘The more important story is about Mr. Carter’s life and what people can learn from his professional success, personal struggles, and tragic passing,’ they added.

Carter, according to his lawyer, wanted his story told ‘in all its beauty and rawness.’