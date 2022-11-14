Rajasthan Police says, Udaipur railway track explosion was an act of terror

The Udaipur railway track explosion, according to Rajasthan Police, was an act of terror. Sections of a FIR filed in this case provide for charges of conspiring in terrorist activities. A preliminary investigation revealed that the Odha explosion was an act of terror intended to cause panic among the people.

According to the FIR obtained exclusively by India Today, the police have found that between 7 and 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, residents of Oda village heard the sound of an explosion. Following that, the residents arrived at the railway track and were shocked to see dented railway tracks, explosives, and steel waste.

Trains 19703 and 19704, the Ahmedabad-Udaipur Asarwa, passed on this track on a daily basis.The Rajasthan Police FIR mentioned a bomb explosion and explosives planted on the track in an attempt to endanger the nation’s security by instilling fear among the general public.

The FIR was filed in accordance with sections 16 (punishment for terrorist acts) and 18 (committing or intending to commit terrorist acts) of the UAPA Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Explosive Substances Act, sections 150, 151, and 285 of the Indian Penal Code, and the Prevention of Damage to Public and Property Act are all relevant.

The blast occurred a week after a senior official arrived in Udaipur to make preparations for the G-20 Summit Sherpa meeting, which is scheduled to take place from December 5 to 7.

Among them was Nagraj Naidu, joint secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, who described it as a significant opportunity for Udaipur, given that the G-20 Summit Sherpa will host dignitaries from the world’s 20 most influential countries.