The wedding of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya will stream on Disney+ Hotstar?

Less than a month remains till Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s nuptials. All eyes are currently on the lavish wedding taking place at the Mudonta Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. For the past few days, rumours have been spreading online that Disney+ Hotstar purchased their wedding rights for a hefty sum. According to rumours, the platform may offer live streaming of the wedding. Sohael and Hansika have not confirmed this.

Earlier this month, Hansika Motwani introduced Sohael Khaturiya as her fiancé. In front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sohael proposed to her.

There are rumours going around about the festivities because the wedding is only a few weeks away. They allegedly sold Disney+ Hotstar the video rights. There are several rumours that the wedding may be streamed live or after the rites for viewing. A formal affirmation is still pending.

Starting on December 2, there will be a sufi night to kick off the pre-wedding festivities. On December 3, there will be a sangeet and mehndi. They will have their haldi on December 4 and then get married that evening. The pair will also throw an after-party with a casino theme for their family and friends.

Sohael Khauriya is a businessman with a base in Mumbai, whereas Hansika Motwani is an actress.