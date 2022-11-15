Andy Warhol’s nephew to put two works by his late pop artist uncle on the market for the first time in New York

Andy Warhol’s nephew will auction off two works by his late pop artist uncle for the first time on Tuesday, in New York, with both expected to fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Warhol, the son of a working-class family of Eastern European immigrants, created the two paintings when he was a 20-year-old art student in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The self-portraits ‘Nosepicker 1: Why Pick on Me’ and ‘Living Room,’ both from 1948, will be auctioned off at New York’s Phillips on Tuesday evening.

Warhol’s much more famous ‘Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,’ which depicts the likeness of iconic actress Marilyn Monroe, sold for $195 million in May, setting a record for 20th-century artwork.

Phillips estimates that ‘Nosepicker 1’ will sell for between $300,000 and $500,000 — while ‘Living Room’ will go for $250,000-$450,000.

‘These two paintings have been in the family for over 70 years. And we’ve enjoyed them for many years,’ said James Warhola, the 67-year-old nephew of artist, illustrator and filmmaker Warhol, who died in 1987.

Warhola’s father was his older brother, who chose to drop the ‘a’ from his surname.

‘My parents have passed away, so it’s time to sell them and split the proceeds,’ Warhola told AFP, adding that he has six siblings.

The painting of Warhol’s Pittsburgh living room, as well as his youthful self-portrait with a finger up his nose, have been exhibited several times around the world but have nearly vanished.

According to Phillips, in the late 1970s, the Warhol family had their car stolen with the two works inside.

‘Fortunately for the family and for art enthusiasts across the globe, the car was recovered, with the artworks completely unscathed,’ the auction house said.