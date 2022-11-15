Duped people under pretense of offering discounts on iPhone purchases, man held in Delhi

A victim of cybercrime in Delhi became an offender, duping people under the pretense of offering discounts on iPhone purchases via his Instagram page.

The accused, Manish Tiwari, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, duped people using the same method that he was duped with.

He used to deceive people by selling iPhones at lower prices. The incident came to light after Delhi Police received a report from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The complainant stated that he saw an Instagram page run by the accused. He used to give out big discounts on iPhones like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro.

To communicate with the buyers, the accused mentioned a Whatsapp link on the page. When the victim contacted him, the accused told him to deposit 30% of the payment into a bank account he provided.

He asked the victim to pay more money before the products were delivered. Approximately 1.7 lakh was deposited by the victim during this process.

The victim became suspicious when the accused asked for money again. The accused blocked him and then vanished with the money he had paid for the gadgets.