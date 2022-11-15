Jennifer Aniston’s father, John Aniston, has died. On November 11, the ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor died at the age of 89.

Aniston penned an emotional note for her late father after sharing the devastating news on Instagram. The ‘Friends’ star captioned a series of photos with her father, ‘Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.’

‘I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace—and without pain. And on 11/11, no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now: I’lll love you till the end of tim.’

Concluding her post, Jennifer wrote, ‘Don’t forget to visit.??’

Soon after the post was shared, tributes to the late actor began to pour in.

Andie MacDowell, an actress, wrote: ‘Beautiful father with a great face. I’m sending it with a red heart emoji.’

‘Sending big love,’ actress Naomi Watts said.

Justin Theroux, Aniston’s ex-husband, simply commented with a heart emoji.

John was best known for playing the role of Victor Kiriakis on the drama series ‘Days of Our Lives’. He began portraying the role in 1985 and continued playing the iconic character till date. He has also appeared in a number of TV series including ‘The West Wing’, ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Mad Men’, among others.