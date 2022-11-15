Hollywood celebrities react to Iran’s order for mass execution of people for protesting against moral policing

Hollywood celebrities have reacted angrily to the news that Iran has ordered for the execution of nearly 15,000 people for protesting against moral policing. Among them is 27-year-old Kurdish rapper Saman Yasin, who was sentenced to death for his participation in anti-hijab protests.

This order was issued by the Iranian parliament as a ‘good lesson’ for deviating from the line and allegedly waging war against the Islamic establishment as part of anti-hijab protests.

There have also been reports of human rights violations and sexual abuse of female detainees at the hands of local police.

Shocked at the latest development, celebrities like Sophie Turner of ‘Game of Thrones’ fame, Viola Davis have taken to their social media to spread the word about this hate.

Following numerous calls for harsh punishment in recent days, the Iranian parliament overwhelmingly approved the death penalty for protesters on Tuesday.

Since the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16, Iran has seen unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest.

The 22-year-old Kurdish woman was detained by the country’s ‘morality police’ for allegedly wearing an ‘improper’ form of hijab while visiting Tehran and she was allegedly killed while in custody.