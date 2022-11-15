In molestation case, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad granted anticipatory bail

Jitendra Awhad, a Nationalist Congress Party MLA and former Maharashtra minister, was granted anticipatory bail by a Thane court on Tuesday in connection with a molestation case filed against him by a woman. According to news agency ANI, the court granted bail on a bond of Rs 15,000.

Awhad was arrested after a woman claimed he inappropriately touched her during an event in Mumbra. The incident occurred on November 13, according to the complainant, a 40-year-old social worker. When Awhad was walking through the crowd, she said he touched her shoulders and asked, ‘Why are you standing in the middle?’

Soon after meeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the woman filed a FIR. Previously, Awhad claimed that the police had filed false charges against him and that he would fight ‘police brutality.’

‘Police registered two false cases against me in 72 hours. I will fight against police brutality. I am deciding to resign from the post of MLA. We can’t witness the murder of democracy,’ he had said.