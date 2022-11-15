New born ‘Mama’ Alia Bhatt shares first photo since baby’s birth | See post

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt who welcomed her daughter last week has taken to Instagram to share her first post since she became a mum. The actor shared a photo of her new coffee cup that bore the words ‘Mama’. She dropped a blurred picture of herself holding a ‘Mama’ mug and captioned the post ‘it me’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

The celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm on November 6. Announncing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post. The couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir’s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film ‘Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva’ which gathered massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. She will be next seen in director Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.