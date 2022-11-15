New York-based Air Company claims it has developed the first carbon-neutral jet fuel made from CO2 in the atmosphere

Air Company, based in New York, claims to have developed the first carbon-neutral jet fuel derived from captured carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

According to US media reports, Air Company’s sustainable aviation fuel, which was recently tested by the US Air Force, could be a game changer in helping the airline industry achieve its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Currently, the airline industry accounts for about 3% of total global carbon emissions each year, and it primarily uses fossil-based fuels, which cause a variety of environmental disruptions.

Often Aviation industry is held responsible for emitting carbon in huge amounts but there is no alternative to jet engines and the resultant pollution from them, which eventually pushes the aviation industry to rely on traditional fuel methods.

Though aviation represents only 2-3% of global CO2 emissions, it is one of the hardest industries to decarbonise.

Electric and hydrogen power are viable alternatives to fossil fuels for cars and bikes, but their weight and energy density make them difficult to adapt for aircraft.

While the aviation industry claims to be responsible for only 2% of global carbon emissions, reports suggest that this figure could rise to 6% by 2050. This is because it is predicted that the number of flights will triple in the coming years, while automobile emissions will decrease as more people switch to electric vehicles.