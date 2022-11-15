‘Yudh Abhyas’ joint military exercise between India, United States set to begin on November 16

The 18th edition of the India-US joint training exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas 22′ is set to take place this month in Uttarakhand. The drill is held annually between India and the United States with the goal of exchanging best practises, tactics, techniques, and procedures between the two armies.

The previous edition of the exercise was held in October 2021 at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Alaska.

The exercise will feature US Army soldiers from the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the ASSAM Regiment. The training plan is centred on the use of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN mandate. All operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement will be included in the schedule. Both nations’ troops will collaborate to achieve common goals. Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations will also be emphasised during the joint exercise.

In addition, troops from both countries will practise launching quick and coordinated relief efforts in the aftereffects of any natural disaster.

The training exercise will validate integrated battle groups, force multipliers, the establishment and operation of surveillance grids, operational logistics, mountain warfare skills, casualty evacuation, and combat medical aid in adverse terrain and climatic conditions.

The exercise will allow both armies to share their extensive experience and improve their techniques through information exchange.