10 litres of milk each day and Rs 1200 worth of vegetables at each meal is need for Maharashtra family.

A unique family of 72 people living under one roof in Solapur, Maharashtra, is drawing attention as the globe shifts toward the nuclear family model.

It’s true what you just read! An illustration of a stunning Indian joint family is a Maharashtrian family with four generations living together, including elderly people, men, women, and children.

The Doijode family, who owns a trading company, consumes veggies costing between Rs. 1000 and Rs. 1200 per dinner and needs 10 litres of milk per day.

The Doijode family had relocated to Solapur from Karnataka nearly a century earlier.

The large joint family is seen in a BBC video that Twitter user Ananth Rupanagudi posted. A family member named Ashwin Doijode states in the film, ‘We require 10 litres of milk each morning and evening because we have such a large family. Every dish includes vegetables that cost between 1,000 and 1,200 Indian rupees. Meals that aren’t vegetarian cost three to four times as much.’

The women of the family, meanwhile, claimed that although they initially expressed concern about the size of the family, they now get along well with everyone.

‘I at first found the size of this family intimidating. But everyone was supportive. I was assisted in settling down by my mother-in-law, sister, and brothers-in-law’ said a daughter-in-law Naina Doijode.