After a man attempts to light a cigarette while driving, a speeding Activa rams into a divider, killing him.

A young man was killed and two other people were hurt in an accident that occurred on Monday near the Vijay Nagar police station in Indore, which was allegedly caused by irresponsible driving.

Mohammad Waqar was riding an Activa with his pals Zaid Ahmed and Kajal when the accident occurred. Waqar attempted to light a cigarette with one hand while operating the scooter toward the Bapat crossroads, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The trio then fell to the ground in front of Bhandari Hospital as a result of the Activa’s rapid collision with the divider. Waqar suffered significant head injuries and passed away en route to the hospital.

The collision also caused injuries to Zaid and Kajal, who are now receiving medical attention at the hospital.

A case has been opened by the police, who have transferred Waqar’s body to MY Hospital for a post -mortem.