After a positive Covid test, Cambodian PM left the G20 early and expressed worry for other leaders

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen voiced concern for the health of other world leaders on Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 test forced him to skip meetings at the G20 Summit in Indonesia and leave early.

Despite claiming that his symptoms were minor, Hun Sen, the current ASEAN chairman, was worried because many G20 members had attended the ASEAN and East Asia Summits he hosted in Cambodia, which ended on Sunday.

He posted an audio message on his Facebook page saying, ‘This is my biggest concern. The president of Indonesia who is the next rotating chair of ASEAN was always with me.’

‘Besides him, there are some other leaders who were close with me, shook hands and travelled together, including the US president,’ he added.

It wasn’t immediately obvious which leaders of the G20 summit had COVID-19 positive tests.

To lessen the risk of virus spread, Indonesia, has implemented strict COVID-19 criteria, including mask requirements, body temperature checks, antigen testing and PCR (polymerase chain reaction) swab tests.

US President Joe Biden, who regularly submits to COVID-19 testing, reportedly obtained a negative result on Tuesday morning.