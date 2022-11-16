Air quality in Delhi improved further, with AQI now falling into ‘moderate’ category

On Wednesday, the air quality in Delhi improved even more. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Wednesday morning was 176, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

This was an improvement over the previous day’s AQI of 221.An AQI of zero to 50 is considered ‘good,’ 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101 to 200 ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 ‘very poor,’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe.’

SAFAR predicted that the air quality would improve beginning November 14 due to a decrease in the speed of surface winds and the share of stubble smoke coming from the northwest, lowering Delhi-NCR pollution.

The improvement in Delhi’s air quality comes on the heels of a drop in farm fires in neighbouring Punjab, where only 141 farm fires were reported on Tuesday. According to data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Punjab had only four farm fires on Monday.

According to SAFAR, the share of farm fires in Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution dropped to 3% on Tuesday from 13% on Monday.