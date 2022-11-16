Biden and PM Modi greet each other during the G20 conference.

On Day 2 of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted each other. The two leaders began the day by touring Bali’s Taman Hutan Raya mangrove habitat alongside other G20 leaders.

The forest was planted with trees by the world leaders. India has joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), a joint project of Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates under the Indonesian G-20 Presidency, according to the External Affairs Ministry.

The leaders sent a clear message that cooperation is necessary to combat climate change and advance sustainable development.

While visiting the mangrove forest, Biden slipped on the stairs, but Indonesian President Joko Widodo caught him to prevent him from falling.

At the summit’s closing ceremony in Bali later that day, Indonesian President Joko Widodo transferred the G20 Presidency to India.