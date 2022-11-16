BREAKING NEWS- It’s a historic win; ‘FULL pensions’ for former women air force officers!

New Delhi: In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court has given full pensions to 32 women who had been fighting for the ability to serve in the Indian Air Force for longer than the five-year limit set by the Short Service Commission. It is comparable to officers who continued to service for 20 years to receive this full pension.

It took 32 female officers of the Indian Air Force, or IAF, 12 years to win their legal struggle before they were forced to retire. Three of the officers were appointed to the IAF on the basis of their sympathy for widows who had lost their spouses while serving the country.

The 2020 Babita Puniya order of the Supreme Court, which stated that the armed forces have discriminatory hiring or recruitment practises for women who were being excluded from positions to which they were otherwise entitled, was a major source of support for the Delhi High Court as it made its decision today.

The Supreme Court’s ruling had made it easier for more women to join the ranks of officer in the armed forces. Instead of being limited to serving for a maximum of 10 or 14 years, they now have the option to serve a full career. For the 32 women who have prevailed in their case, it is now too late to return to active duty, but receiving a full pension is recognition that their demands and fight were justified.

