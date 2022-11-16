Dog attack victim in Gurugam will receive compensation of Rs. 2 lakh.

A woman who suffered severe injuries after being bitten by a pet dog in August was ordered by the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum on Tuesday to get interim compensation from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) of Rs 2 lakh.

According to the forum, the dog owner might be made liable for the compensation amount.

In addition to ordering a ban on 11 alien breeds and instructing MCG to hold all stray animals in pound after being taken into custody, the forum announced compensation. Additionally, it instructed MCG to create a pet dog policy in three months.

On August 11, Munni, a domestic helper, was bitten by a pitbull dog while she was walking to work in the Civil Lines neighbourhood. She was transferred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition after suffering severe injuries.

Police had opened a case against the dog owner in the meanwhile.