Face masks are no longer required on flights, says Aviation Ministry

The civil aviation ministry announced on Wednesday that face masks are no longer required for air travel. However, given the risk of coronavirus, the ministry recommends that passengers use them.

‘The matter concerning the requirement for mandatory use of masks or face covers during air travel has been reviewed in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,’ read the order issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

In its order to all scheduled airlines, the ministry stated that in-flight announcements about face masks should not mention fines or penalties.

‘The in-flight announcments henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by the Covid-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers. Any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the in-flight announcements,’ the government order said.