Following a man opening fire on them in a road rage incident, Denise Richards and her husband barely escaped.

Recently, a road rage incident in Los Angeles resulted in shots being fired at US actor Denise Richards and her husband’s truck. The actress and her husband allegedly nearly avoided the incident as a man opened fire at their pickup in LA, according to TMZ. Aaron Phypers, Denise’s husband, was behind the wheel as they travelled to a studio. A man behind them became irate and began yelling when the couple stopped to park their truck. The man backed his automobile up in front of the truck and started shooting.

No one was hurt in the road rage incident, claims TMZ. Denise was frightened by the experience, though, and by the time she arrived at the set, she was in tears. Upon discovering a gunshot hole in car, they suddenly call 911.

The incident happened close to the intersection of Slauson and Western Avenues, says a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

In Malibu in 2018, Denise and Aaron exchanged vows to become husband and wife. Sam and Lola Rose, two daughters born to Richards and Charlie Sheen, are a blessing. On a personal level, Denise had previously disclosed that she had been experiencing health problems as a result of an enlarged thyroid.