G20 summit condemns war in Ukraine ‘in strongest terms.’

In a communique issued at the close of a two-day conference, Group of 20 (G20) leaders condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘in the harshest terms’ and demanded its unconditional withdrawal.

The world’s largest economies also agreed to carefully time interest rate increases to avoid spillovers and warned of ‘increased volatility’ in currency movements, but Ukraine dominated the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

‘Most nations strongly criticised the war in Ukraine,’ the proclamation added, indicating that Russia, a G20 member, disagreed with the phrasing. The positions of China and India, both of which voted against a similar U.N. resolution in March, were not immediately clear.

At least three diplomats, however, stated that the statement, which acknowledged ‘alternative points of view and other assessments of the situation and sanctions,’ was unanimously adopted.

‘The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is prohibited,’ the declaration added.