‘Glass Onion,’ starring Daniel Carig, teases Elon Musk parallels

The richest man on earth, tech magnate, a social media tycoon, Elon Musk has many names, but is he also the model for the latest Netflix mystery, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’?

In the movie, Miles Bron, a software millionaire, has a private Greek island where a detective portrayed by Daniel Craig is investigating a murder.

Edward Norton’s character, Bron, is a brazen businessman and self-described genius who has amassed numerous riches with various firms. He enjoys puzzling others around him with his most recent fancies and puzzles.

Since the mystery-September satire’s Toronto film festival debut, critics have drawn comparisons between it and Musk, who built SpaceX, leads Tesla and just recently acquired Twitter.

Vanity Fair said the film skewered ‘the foolish and at times dangerous messianics of the tech industry,’ calling Miles a ‘melange’ of Musk and Steve Jobs.

The movie’s ‘none-too-subtle caustic and comical send-up of Elon Musk,’ according to Mashable, was also recognised.

At a press appearance in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Norton made fun of the audience by saying, ‘If you think the shoe fits, then they were probably in our chat.’

However, he continued, ‘I also believe Miles is somewhat comparable to the Carly Simon song. You’re so conceited, you probably think this song is about you.’

Many (tech millionaires) will likely believe it’s about them, and that’s good, in my opinion.

The character was not based on just one real-life person, according to writer-director Rian Johnson of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Taking the piss out of any individual person just was not that intriguing,’ he told media.