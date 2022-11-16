Gulf country launches e-service for government fee payment

Riyadh: The Ministry of Finance in Saudi Arabia launched new electronic payment service for government services fees from within and outside Saudi Arabia. The new service is launched in cooperation with the Digital Government Authority (DGA) and National Center for Government Resources Systems (NCGR).

The new system will allow the beneficiary to complete the process of paying his service fees through the platform of each government agency that works for the service through bank payment methods such as Mada, Visa, MasterCard, and Sadad.