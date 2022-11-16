Hairbreadth escape; Hollywood actress shot in Los Angeles ‘road rage incident’!

In a road rage incident that happened in Los Angeles on Monday, actress Denise Richards and her husband barely survived after a guy opened fire at their truck. Aaron Phypers, the husband of Ms. Richards, was driving them to a studio. The pair had stopped to hunt for parking when a man behind them grew irate and began yelling, according to the news source. Aaron permitted the driver to try to move his automobile in front of them, but he continued to fire at the truck, striking the back of the driver’s seat.

The TMZ report also stated that nobody was hurt in the incident. As she arrived at the set in tears, Ms. Richards was visibly shaken by the incident. Her car had a bullet hole, and one of the crew members noticed it and dialled 911, according to the source. The incident, which happened close to Slauson and Western Avenues’ intersection, is being looked into, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ms Richards and Mr Phypers, who began dating in December 2018, married in Malibu in 2018. The Wild Things actor had two kids, Sam and Lola Rose, with Charlie Sheen, with whom he was previously married for four years, from 2002 to 2006. The star announced in 2019 that she is having health problems as a result of an enlarged thyroid. Since then, she has made several appearances on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’, a soap opera.