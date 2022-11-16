Harassed female complainant during enquiry at her residence, Kolkata cop suspended

A police officer in Kolkata has been suspended for allegedly harassing a female complainant while conducting an investigation at her home.

The woman had arrived at the police station to file a complaint about a property dispute. Aynul Hoque, the officer on duty who attended her at the Haridevpur police station, went to her house to investigate.

The victim stated that the officer made wrongful indications to her and was acting inappropriately.The woman immediately dialled the helpline number 100 and reported the incident to the police control room.

Based on her complaint, the Kolkata police headquarters launched an investigation and suspended the accused officer.

A departmental investigation has also been launched against the officer, according to a Kolkata police official.