IGNOU launches UGC-approved course on ‘Artificial Intelligence’!

A short-term programme (STP) on ‘Artificial Intelligence in ICT- Application in Education and Research’ was launched by the Staff Training and Research Institute of Distance Education (STRIDE) at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi. The UGC-approved professional development programme will run from November 16 to November 23, 2022.

Teachers and academics working in different IGNOU schools, divisions, centers, and RCs will be able to attend the programme online. The programme will be built around a number of activities, including a draught action plan on the use of artificial intelligence in education, which will cover real-world applications, course selection, AI application in the ODL system, and use of AI in social media.

A participant’s evaluation and certification in accordance with UGC-HRDC guidelines will also be a part of the program. For those who achieve a minimum score of 50% on a scale of 100, certificates will be given out.