India uses ‘technology as a weapon against poverty’; PM Modi

India is utilising technology as a weapon in the fight against poverty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. He also stated that India is no longer a country recognised for red tape but rather for providing a red carpet for investors in his virtual inaugural speech to the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

The PM mentioned that since 2021, there have been twice as many unicorn businesses. At the 25th anniversary of Asia’s largest technology exhibition, which is taking place at the famous Bengaluru palace, he said, ‘India has many good components coming together’.

‘Your investment combined with our invention can work miracles. Our IT expertise and your confidence may result in results’, said Modi.