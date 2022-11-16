Indian squad for tour of Australia announced

New Delhi: Hockey India announced the 23-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the upcoming Tour of Australia. The tour will begin from November 26 in Adelaide. The Indian team will play 5 matches against Australia. Harmanpreet Singh is named as the captain of the team.

Indian Men’s Team: Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Also Read; Asian Airgun Championship: India bags 4 more gold medals

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas (V/C), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar

Midfielders: Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh