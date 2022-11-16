DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

India’s trade deficit widens to $26.91 billion

Nov 16, 2022, 07:10 pm IST

New Delhi: Data released by the Union government revealed that the trade deficit in October widened to $26.91 billion. The trade deficit in September was at $25.71 billion. Trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports of the country.

Also Read: State Bank of India hikes processing fee for these transactions 

India’s merchandise exports fell to $29.78 billion from $35.45 billion in the previous month, while imports declined to to $56.69 billion from $61.16 billion in the same period.

 

Tags
shortlink
Nov 16, 2022, 07:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button