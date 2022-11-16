MCD elections theme song released by BJP, song slamms Kejriwal

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its theme song for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. In the song, the saffron party emphasised free Covid vaccination, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained the key face for local body elections.

The party song, sung by party parliamentarian and singer Manoj Tiwari, also boasts of making Delhi roads garbage-free and reducing the size of the capital’s garbage mountains.

‘We have not been able to describe all the achievements of the party in the five-minute video, but we have tried to tell the people of Delhi that the motto of PM Modi is to serve the people and the BJP is working on the same lines. This is not a theme song but a victory song as we are going to win the elections,’ Tiwari told India Today.

The party also targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting pollution and liquor policy as key issues in the upcoming elections.

‘Had there been no BJP in the MCD, the Kejriwal government would have opened liquor shops in each ward, whether it’s near school or temple or mosque or gurudwara. Poor air quality is choking Delhi as the CM who once claimed to get rid of it, failed miserably. He cannot be trusted anymore,’ said Tiwari.