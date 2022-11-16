Neymar participates in Brazil’s first practise ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022, Neymar trained with Brazil for the first time on Wednesday after joining the team. Due to a flight issue from France, where he spent the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar arrived to the team after the other players.

He exited the workout on Tuesday roughly 30 minutes before his teammates. Neymar’s PSG colleague Marquinhos also showed up later. The defender had a short practise on Tuesday.

Brazil has started its World Cup preparations in Turin, Italy, where it will stay until it departs for Qatar on Saturday. On November 24, Serbia will play host to the five-time global champions, who are going for their first World Cup triumph in 20 years. Brazil will compete against Cameroon and Switzerland in Group G.

Since 2002, when a Ronaldo-inspired Brazil team defeated Germany 2-0 in Yokohama, Brazil has not lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy. The five-time world champions, on the other hand, are among the favourites following a qualifying campaign that saw 14 victories, three draws, and no losses. The team’s only loss in the 2020s was to Argentina in the Copa America final at Rio’s Maracana stadium in July of last year.