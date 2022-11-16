PM Modi to virtually kick off Bengaluru Technological Summit

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Technological Summit (BTS 22) on Wednesday.

On the eve of Asia’s premier tech event, Karnataka IT and BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan visited the Bengaluru Palace grounds, where the three-day event will be held.

Narayan stated at a press conference on Tuesday, ‘The summit will witness not less than nine MoUs and the launch of over 20 products. To mark the silver jubilee celebration, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will release a plaque.’

More than 575 exhibitors have registered for the summit. For the first time, he said, startups from 16 different states will take part in the event. Ministers from the United Arab Emirates, Finland, and Australia will attend the event.

According to a senior official, Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a recorded address.

In the conference ‘Tech4NextGen,’ over 350 international experts will shed light on recent technological developments. A total of 5000 entrepreneurs are expected to attend the summit.

The event, organised by the department of IT/BT in cooperation with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), includes approximately 75 sessions divided into IOT/Deeptech, biotech, startup, GIA-1, and GIA-2 categories.