Polish Prime Minister convenes emergency meeting of the National Security Committee

The Polish prime minister has convened an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Committee, a government spokesperson said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The committee, comprised of the chiefs of the defence, interior, justice, and foreign affairs ministries, as well as the coordinator of intelligence services, is a group that develops and coordinates national security and defence decisions.

Piotr Muller, a spokesman for the Cabinet, was not immediately available for comment. His post made no mention of the committee’s upcoming meeting.

In what Kyiv described as the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war, Russia pounded cities and energy facilities across Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least one person and causing widespread power outages.