Raj Bhavan will inquire on the SFI banner criticising the governor.

The Raj Bhavan is currently taking action against the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), which is linked with the CPM, over a banner it displayed insulting the Governor on the gate of the Government Sanskrit College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Even though SFI later took down the banner after it caused a stir, the Raj Bhavan made the decision to ask the University administration and the College principal for an explanation.

The University Vice-Chancellor immediately instructed the Registrar to request an explanation from the college principal after noticing the banner over the college gate.

Numerous media outlets also covered these developments.

The SFI activists then took down the flag.

The SFI unit of Sanskrit College was credited with creating the banner, which read in Malayalam, ‘The Raj Bhavan isn’t the Governor’s ancestral property.’

Officials from Raj Bhavan raised the issue with the Vice-Chancellor after spotting the banner, and he took appropriate action.