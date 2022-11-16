Retail inflation declines to lowest in 3 months

New Delhi: Data released by the National Statistics Office revealed that the retail inflation in the country declined to a three-month low in October. The retail inflation in October is at 6.77%. It was at a five-month high of 7.41% in September.

The wholesale price-based inflation also declined in October. The WPI-Inflation declined to 8.39% year-on-year basis. Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is the lowest since March 2021 and below a double-digit rise for the first time in 18 months. WPI inflation has been in double digits since April 2021. It was at 10.79% in September and 13.83% in October 2021. This year the WPI touched a record high of 15.88% in May.

Also Read; IRCTC announces new air tour package to Nepal: Details

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is another price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India is made after reviewing the CPI.