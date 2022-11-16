Rishi Sunak approves 3,000 UK visas for Indians after his meeting with Prime Minister Modi

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has approved 3,000 visas per year for young professionals from India to work in the UK.

According to the British government, India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme, highlighting the importance of the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership signed last year.

In a tweet, the UK Prime Minister’s Office said, ‘Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years.’

This announcement was made in a Downing Street readings just hours after Mr Sunak met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit’s 17th edition. This was their first meeting since the first British Prime Minister of Indian origin took office last month.

‘Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali,’ PM Modi’s Office tweeted.

The UK will offer 3,000 places each year to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years under the new UK-India Young Professionals Scheme. The scheme will be mutual.

‘The launch of the scheme is a significant moment both for our bilateral relationship with India and the UK’s wider commitment to forging stronger links with the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen both our economies,’ In a statement Downing Street said.